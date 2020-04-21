Covid-19 update: Symptoms resolved in several local cases

The number of confirmed cases has remained stable in Coffs Harbour.

THERE have been no further confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Coffs Harbour over the last week.

As of 8pm Sunday, April 19, the number of confirmed cases in the Coffs Harbour LGA has remained stable at 14.

The latest statistics also show that the number of locally acquired cases, from an unknown source, has remained between 1 and 4.

The total number of confirmed cases across the Mid North Coast Health District (MNCLHD) still sits at 48, and 39 of these have completed their isolation period.

None of the cases are currently in hospital.

According to NSW Health people who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have completed their isolation period if at least 10 days have passed since the onset of their symptoms, and all symptoms of their acute illness have been resolved for the previous 72 hours.

A majority of the MNCLHD cases remain in the Port Macquarie LGA, with 26 confirmed.

The community is being encouraged to continue to help stop the spread by washing their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining social distance and observing rules on social gathering.

Coffs-Clarence Police have had to issue several infringement notices for noncompliance in the district, however a majority of these have been in the Clarence.

A total of five $1,000 on-the-spot fines have been handed out in the Clarence area and one in Coffs since the Covid-19 laws came into effect at the beginning of the month.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Duty Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes last week said the phones have been ringing off the hook at Coffs Harbour Police Station since the social distancing laws were introduced, and said it was indicative the local community has been taking compliance seriously

"Most people really are trying to do the right thing," he said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has today announced students will start returning to school for one day a week from May 11, which will progressively build up back to full-time capacity by Term 3.