Drive through testing. Photo: John McCutcheon
News

Covid-19 update: New case as experts warn of second wave

Janine Watson
13th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
Subscriber only

There has been one more case of Covid-19 confirmed in Coffs Harbour.

As of 8pm yesterday (April 12) the number of cases in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area had risen to 14.

It had remained steady at 13 for several days prior to that.

The latest statistics show that between 1 and 4 of the Coffs Harbour cases were locally acquired - with an unknown source of infection.

The total number of cases confirmed across the Mid North Coast Local Area Health District is 49. A total of 3278 tests have been conducted with 1.49 per cent of those positive.

From the 49 cases on the Mid North Coast, 27 are in the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area.

Across NSW, 2863 people have contracted the virus (up until 8pm, April 12). There have been a total of 26 deaths across the state.

NSW Health authorities have named Port Macquarie as one of 13 locations for increased testing. Earlier this month a 91-year-old Port Macquarie man died from complications related to the virus.

The figures come as authorities warn of a second wave of infections

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said yesterday there was still a "huge risk" in lifting restrictions while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned "the worst is yet to come" and "we can't pretend it's over".

Coffs/Clarence Police continue to issue warnings and fines for those who ignore social distancing rules in breach of the Public Health Act.

In Coffs Harbour on Thursday officers were called to a home on Halls Road following reports of multiple people at the location who do no reside there.

While police were there a man, who was issued a ministerial direction the day before, arrived at the location with no reasonable excuse to be there. He was subsequently issued a $1000 a penalty infringement notice (PIN) and given a move on direction.

Since March 17, police across NSW have issued 57 Court Attendance Notices, and 464 PINs for breaches of the Public Health Act.

You can report anyone who doesn't comply with public health advice to Crime Stoppers online at www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

coffs harbour health campus coronavirus coronavirus coffs harbour covid-19 coffs harbour mid north coast local area health district
