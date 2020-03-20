COVID-19 response group seeks funding for a local clinic

Bellingen Shire Coronavirus Pandemic Response Group has been established, and have launched an initiative to open a Covid Clinic.

BELLINGEN Shire Council have now established a coronavirus response team who are seeking to secure Commonwealth funding to establish a local Covid Clinic.

This initiative seeks to provide residents with a dedicated facility to test for the virus, co-ordinate patient after care support services and reduce the risk of transmission at other local health clinics.

The Bellingen Shire Coronavirus Pandemic Response Group is made up of medical professionals as well as emergency service representatives, council staff, Chamber of Commerce members, and community service providers.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Dominic King said the council is also looking to recruit members from the education sector.

"There's been a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of co-ordinating local resources and talent to establish this group, which will be working together with our community to deliver initiatives, actions and information to provide a local response to this global crisis," Cr King said.

"The group will also work towards identifying opportunities to address the range of challenges we will face and identify ways to support our local economy, the elderly and isolated and the services we rely on from the potential impacts this virus might have on the way we live our day to day lives."

The council has also created a single point of factual information on its Create Engagement Portal called Coronavirus Community Updates.

"We are a connected, informed and engaged community and we will work through these challenging circumstances together just as we did during the recent drought, fires and floods."