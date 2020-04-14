Covid-19 relief for commercial tenants under stress

Commercial landlords will be offered the land tax concession if they pass the savings on to tenants through a rent reduction.

COMMERCIAL tenants on the Coffs Coast are experiencing financial stress due to Covid-19.

To help ease that stress, the State Government has announced a $440M land tax relief package.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the measures will apply to commercial leases where the tenant is in financial distress due to the pandemic, including - but not limited to - local shops, cafes, gyms, hairdressers, restaurants, offices, warehouses and industrial sites.

The land tax relief will be divided approximately 50-50 with around $220 million going to the residential sector and a further $220 million to the commercial sector.

Eligible landlords will be able to apply for a land tax concession of up to 25 per cent of their 2020 (calendar year) land tax liability on relevant properties.

A further land tax deferral for any outstanding amounts for a three-month period will also be offered to landlords who claim the land tax concession.

The Government will give effect to the Code of Conduct, which will operate for a temporary period during the pandemic, and include the following key measures:

Landlords must negotiate rent relief agreements with tenants in financial distress due to COVID-19 by applying the leasing principles in the Code;

A ban on the termination of a lease for non-payment of rent;

A freeze in rent increases.

To facilitate these changes, and deliver increased mediation and advisory services to commercial parties, the NSW Small Business Commission will be bolstered with extra staff and an injection of $10 million from the $1 billion Working for NSW Fund.

The policy will apply to business tenants with a turnover of less than $50 million that experience a 30 per cent (or more) reduction in revenue as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with the Prime Minister’s announcement on April 7.

This will include any business with annual turnover of less than $50 million who is eligible for the Commonwealth’s Job Keeper program.