COVID-19 prompts traffic light system at local GP clinic

Local GP Ashlea Broomfield is in self isolation after experiencing respiratory symptoms. She has had the throat swab test and is working from home while awaiting results.

Local GP Ashlea Broomfield is in self isolation after experiencing respiratory symptoms. She has had the throat swab test and is working from home while awaiting results.

DOCTOR Ashlea Broomfield's Toormina practice has implemented a traffic light system to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients get the green light to enter the clinic if they haven't travelled overseas in the last two weeks and are not showing any respiratory symptoms.

"If you have travelled to any country within the last two weeks, or had contact with someone who is positive for Covid, you get the red light and are told to go home and self isolate and arrange for phone triage," Dr Broomfield said.

"As per new directives from the Department of Health, people who have returned from overseas in the last 14 days or in close contact with a positive COVID person, need to be in social isolation, at home, not going out into the community anyway."

The GP will then arrange for testing returned travellers with respiratory symptoms at a local pathology lab.

"The patient will need to ring ahead to make a time to go in when nobody else is around to minimise the risk and allow staff to prepare properly."

The yellow light is for those experiencing respiratory symptoms but who haven't travelled overseas or had any contact with anybody with the Coronavirus.

"We started the traffic system last week in anticipation of further changes and it has been working really well.

"The main thing is to encourage people not to take this lightly.

"If we have the whole health system focusing on COVID, who is going to look after the other people who need health care for a variety of other reasons?

"We really need to make sure GP clinics are safe places for people to be able to come to."

Currently, Ashlea is at home as she has respiratory symptoms and is consulting using the new telehealth item numbers recently made available.

Dr Broomfield has not been overseas in the last 14 days or been in contact with anybody considered to be at risk of having Coronavirus but health professionals are being advised to take extra precautions and are subject to more rigorous testing criteria.

"Just because of the nature of our work, at this time, anyone working in health care with respiratory symptoms is being asked to stay at home until they receive a negative swab," Dr Broomfield said.

She's had the nasal and throat swab, which she admits is a little bit uncomfortable, and is consulting with her patients via phone while awaiting the results.

The procedure takes less than five minutes and involves two swabs into each nostril which hit the back of the throat and one directly on the throat.

She is a GP at the Toormina Medical Centre.

She says it is still not clear how fatal COVID-19 will be in Australia.

"It depends on the country and as to how quickly it spreads as to how fatal it will be. Estimates suggest around 14 per cent of people will need hospitalisation with around 80 per cent needing no hospital-based treatment at all."

She says Coffs Harbour is well placed to limit the spread of the virus.

"In rural areas we have the ability to decrease the spread because we don't have a busy public transport system and we don't tend to have large public gatherings.

"However we still need to practice social distancing and be responsible, I would encourage people on the weekend to go out to our beaches and National Parks where you can easily be away from others and be among nature rather than at the Plaza or in the centre of town."