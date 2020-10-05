Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence River and Coffs Harbour Regional Law Society Co-President Cassandra Banks.
Clarence River and Coffs Harbour Regional Law Society Co-President Cassandra Banks.
Technology

COVID-19: Pandemic prompts legal shake-up

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE integration of technology into our working lives continues apace as the legal profession embraces video technology.

With coronavirus changing the way people work and do business, the NSW Government has passed laws making it easier for lawyers to witness the signing of important legal documents via video-link.

In April, temporary measures were put in place to allow lawyers to process legal documents like wills, powers of attorney and statutory declarations without having to physically be in the same space as signatories.

Those measures were due to expire at the end of September, but new laws were introduced to allow lawyers to continue to use Skype, Zoom and Facetime until the end of 2021.

Clarence River and Coffs Harbour Regional Law Society Co-President Cassandra Banks has seen first-hand the positive impacts of these reforms.

“Hundreds of legal documents are required to be signed every day in front of one or more witnesses,” Ms Banks said.

“Video conferencing technology enables these important forms to be completed efficiently and without the inherent risks of face-to-face interaction.

“Many local law firms employ or provide services to people who are susceptible to COVID-19, this ensures local jobs continue and the community stays safe.”

However, the changes have raised some questions about the privacy and security risks of moving some aspects of the legal profession online.

In an article published by the Law Society Journal, cyber-security expert Professor Richard Buckland said video technology could be intercepted.

Mr Buckland warned against using online video technology for confidential business and said it was hard to guarantee privacy over the platforms.

technology
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tenders short-listed for Gordon St demolition

        Premium Content Tenders short-listed for Gordon St demolition

        Council News Tenders will be considered for the demolition of buildings on Gordon St to make way for the Cultural and Civic Space.

        Council gets offer on museum

        Premium Content Council gets offer on museum

        News An offer has been made on one of the buildings up for sale to help fund the...

        Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Premium Content Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Crime A 17-year-old P-plate driver has learnt the hard way that speeding over a long...

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"