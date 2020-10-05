COVID-19: Pandemic prompts legal shake-up

THE integration of technology into our working lives continues apace as the legal profession embraces video technology.

With coronavirus changing the way people work and do business, the NSW Government has passed laws making it easier for lawyers to witness the signing of important legal documents via video-link.

In April, temporary measures were put in place to allow lawyers to process legal documents like wills, powers of attorney and statutory declarations without having to physically be in the same space as signatories.

Those measures were due to expire at the end of September, but new laws were introduced to allow lawyers to continue to use Skype, Zoom and Facetime until the end of 2021.

Clarence River and Coffs Harbour Regional Law Society Co-President Cassandra Banks has seen first-hand the positive impacts of these reforms.

“Hundreds of legal documents are required to be signed every day in front of one or more witnesses,” Ms Banks said.

“Video conferencing technology enables these important forms to be completed efficiently and without the inherent risks of face-to-face interaction.

“Many local law firms employ or provide services to people who are susceptible to COVID-19, this ensures local jobs continue and the community stays safe.”

However, the changes have raised some questions about the privacy and security risks of moving some aspects of the legal profession online.

In an article published by the Law Society Journal, cyber-security expert Professor Richard Buckland said video technology could be intercepted.

Mr Buckland warned against using online video technology for confidential business and said it was hard to guarantee privacy over the platforms.