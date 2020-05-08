NSW restrictions: What you can and can’t do on Mother’s Day

The greatest gift mum can get this Mother's Day is a visit from loved ones - within the current social distancing rules, of course.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday said that while there would be no further lifting of restrictions before Sunday, there was still plenty families could do together if they adhered to the rules.

Under current NSW rules, two guests and accompanying children can visit a household at any one time, with no limit on how many such visits can be made.

There is also no limit on how far within the state people­ can travel to see loved ones.

Mums can celebrate with a walk with their kids - but those looking for a walk at the beach should check, as rules at individual beaches are up to the council's discretion and can vary.

"Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, while National­ Cabinet is considering easing the restrictions from Friday in terms of the national guidelines, I doubt that NSW will be in a position to implement­ anything before Mother's Day," Ms Berejiklian said yesterday.

Dads despairing over a lack of classroom craft and school Mother's Day stalls can rest easy - a number of retailers are opening again just in time to grab a gift for mum.

Many specialist retailers which closed their doors during the pandemic have reopened, some only temp­orarily, in the lead-up to Mother's Day on Sunday.

That includes Myer's trial opening of Liverpool and Bankstown stores on Saturday, with ­social distancing and increased hygiene and cleaning measures in place.vBeauty appointments, along with any fittings, ­remain suspended.

Mon Purse boutique in Paddington will open today and tomorrow "giving you the opportunity to shop for last-minute gifts for Mum," the company told customers.

Woolworths is offering contactless floral deliveries by partnering with delivery companies Uber, Sherpa and Yello.

The state Government has also allowed small businesses offering beauty and personal care products a special exemption to open for retail sales only.

Spas, nail and beauty, waxing and tanning salons will be open to sell products and gift vouchers but cannot offer services.

