Camp Creative Bellingen.Glynis Lee from Darwin hand made paper.. 11 January 2018
Camp Creative Bellingen.Glynis Lee from Darwin hand made paper.. 11 January 2018
News

COVID-19 fails to put a damper on villages’ creative spirit

Jasmine Minhas
10th Jan 2021 10:12 AM
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of countless festivals and events - the creative spirit lives on in the Bellingen Shire.

Sunday, January 10 to January 17 marks Bellingen Shire Arts Week.

One of Bellingen's major events, Camp Creative, is usually held in January however this has been postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19.

Photos from Camp Creative in 2018:

To fill the gap, locals are set to revive the original Arts Week held in 2013.

The talented locals will showcase their works and lives through a variety of exhibitions and events, all in a COVID safe environment.

There'll be workshops, shopfront art displays, music, drama, poetry, writing, photography, bushers, pavement art and much more across Bellingen, Urunga and Dorrigo.

Things kicked off with an official opening ceremony at Urunga Town Centre on Sunday morning (January 10) with addresses from Mayor Dominic King and Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and the unveiling of artist David Bromley's mural and commemorative plaque.

Click here to see a list of all the events and activities, and to find out how to book yourself into a workshop.

Be quick to secure your place.

