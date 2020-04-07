Menu
There will be some temporary changes to waste disposal at the Englands Road Waste Management facility.
Covid-19 crackdown at Coffs Harbour tip

Janine Watson
7th Apr 2020 12:32 PM
THE Covid-19 crisis has led to some temporary changes at the Englands Road Waste Management facility.

The changes will be effective from 4pm Thursday (April 9) until further notice.

"Due to the current community restrictions imposed as a result of Covid-19 and the need to ensure the health and safety of our community, staff and contractors, there will be some temporary changes to waste disposal at the Englands Road Waste Management facility and local waste transfer stations," a Coffs Harbour City Council representative said.

The Englands Road Waste Management facility is open for essential services only. This means that during this period:

- No self-haul household waste will be accepted except from residents of properties that do not have a kerbside waste collection and do not pay a Waste Charge. Proof of address will be required.

- No self- haul household bulky waste, with or without a voucher will be accepted. Vouchers can be requested and retained for use at a later date. This includes furniture, mattresses, scrap metals, white goods and electronic waste.

- No self-haul household green waste, with our without a voucher. Vouchers can be retained for use at a later date.

- No DrumMuster containers will be accepted.

There are a number of temporary changes to other local waste facilities:

- The Woolgoolga Waste Transfer Station is currently closed.

- Lowanna Transfer Station will be open on Sundays only for the disposal of household waste by Lowanna and Ulong residents that do not have a kerbside waste collection.

- Coramba Transfer Station will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only for the disposal of household waste by Coramba, Nana-Glen and Bucca region residents that do not have a kerbside waste collection.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone and we greatly appreciate your cooperation," Director Sustainable Communities Mick Raby said.

