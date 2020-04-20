Menu
COVID-19 app: Government wants what it never protects

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Apr 2020 2:03 PM
TO track or not to track?

A proposed mobile phone app to trace coronavirus outbreaks via bluetooth has become a lightning rod, and not without good reason.

I get why the app's important.

I also get governments have obliterated their credibility when it comes to privacy.

Since metadata retention laws were introduced, stories of illegal police searches keep popping up like a Whack-A-Mole.

 

The Federal Government has continued to reach further and further into people’s private online data over the past few years.
Then there's the 2018 anti-encryption bill - shredded by cybersecurity experts but passed anyway - and the ongoing idea to turn the foreign spying agency on Australian citizens.

And now they have to sell the public on what is, at its heart, a surveillance app?

It's like asking Dracula to run a blood drive.

So I suggest a compromise.

Public servants who attempt to illegally access people’s private online data should have the book thrown at them – much like the public does when it’s accused of breaching social distancing laws.
Since the public faces stiff social distancing fines, I propose any public servant or government official caught accessing data they're not allowed to, they must be suspended, hauled to court and - if found guilty - sacked and fined $50,000? If you want the public's trust, you'd better do something to earn it.

Because when it comes to privacy protection, they have as much credibility as I have hair on the back of my head.

And it's thinning fast.

coronavirusgympie editorial opinion pandemic privacy
Gympie Times

