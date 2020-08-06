Menu
The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival has been running since 2002.
Food & Entertainment

COVID: Another Coffs festival postponed

Janine Watson
6th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
ANOTHER one of Coffs Harbour's iconic events has been postponed due to COVID-19.

This time it's the Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival.

Organiser John Logan announced yesterday that the scheduled festival dates of September 29 - October 4 will not proceed.

"We have left this decision until as late as possible but with each passing day it is looking less likely we can stage the event safely," Mr Logan said.

"Even today I have received calls and enquiries so we can't leave this decision much later."

The decision has been made to postpone the event until possibly late November (November 20 to 22 or 27 to 29).

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival has been running since 2002. Photo Frank Redward
"By that time we may be able to run an event of some type even if it is shortened to be just three days."

But if the situation has not improved in the next four to six weeks Mr Logan realises there may a need to abandon the event for this year.

"Most importantly we are not cancelling, we are taking a pragmatic approach to put the festival back to as late as possible in the hope that we can stage it in some form this year."

