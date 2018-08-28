Menu
The truck driver pleaded guilty to providing an official with a false or misleading document. (NOTE: FILE PHOTO)
Crime

COURT: Truckie pleads guilty to giving false work hours

Andrew Thorpe
28th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

A TRUCK driver pulled over by police gave officers a falsified record of his working hours, it was revealed in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man was pulled over by police on March 11 as part of regular checks by a task force aimed at making sure drivers stick to safe shifts.

Police took note of an entry for March 2, which CCTV analysis later showed to be inaccurate in terms of the hours entered.

The man pleaded guilty to giving an official a false or misleading document, for which he was fined $900.

No conviction was recorded due to his otherwise good character.

Gladstone Observer

    Local Partners