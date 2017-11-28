Court told she purchased a luxury car, but didn't pay

A WOMAN who allegedly defrauded a Coffs Harbour car dealership by stealing a $132,000 vehicle was caught out after she drove to another car yard almost four hours away.

Louisa Jane Rina Fraser, of Ulladulla, was arrested by police in Tamworth last week.

It will be alleged she took off with a new model Range Rover from a Coffs Harbour dealership.

The 30-year-old is accused of dishonestly obtaining property by deception from the local dealership between October 31 and November 10.

According to police facts, it's alleged the woman test drove the vehicle in Coffs Harbour on October 31 and agreed to purchase it the following day.

Police will allege she took the car, valued at $132,258.50, but the funds were never transferred into the dealership's bank account, The Northern Daily Leader reported.

Staff tried to find the car and the woman but were unsuccessful before other dealerships were alerted.

A police check of the woman's finances found she never held more than $250 in her bank account.