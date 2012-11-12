Court told of smoking troll before Toys R Us blaze

Fire at Greenfields in Mackay destroys Toys R Us , AutoBarn and Clark Rubber Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

UPDATE:

A YOUNG boy lit baby clothes on fire inside "because he thought it would be funny", a court was told.

Toys R Us, Autobarn and Clark Rubber were destroyed in a devastating fire on November 10 in 2012.

Two juvenile boys, aged 13 and 10 at the time, were arrested and charged with arson over the fire.

The eldest boy has pleaded not guilty in the Children's Court in Queensland to the charge.

Yesterday a 15-year-old girl gave evidence she'd seen the defendant burning the plastic case of a toy on a shelf in Toys R Us but said the toy didn't catch fire.

She had been with the two boys and a second girl on the day.

Today the police interview with the second girl, which was conducted on November 11, 2012, was played for the court.

She told the officer the younger boy told her he'd lit baby clothes on fire because he thought it would be funny, the court was told.

Ten witnesses are expected to give evidence today in the judge-only trial under Judge Michael Shanahan.

EARLIER:

A TEENAGE girl said she saw her friend "burning a hole" in a toy at Toys R Us on the day a catastrophic fire gutted the building that housed three businesses

A juvenile has pleaded not guilty to one count of arson in relation to the Greenfields fire that devastated Toys R Us, Clark Rubber and Autobarn.

The first witness called in the judge-only trial was a 15-year-old girl, who was with the defendant and two others on November 10, 2012.

They had been dropped off at Mount Pleasant shopping centre and gone into several businesses including a tobacconist where the girl said the one of the boys "might have" stolen a lighter.

"I don't know if they did," she told the Children's Court.

In Toys R Us, the four rode some bikes and scooters before a staff member told them to leave. Rather than leaving the girl said they headed towards the back of the store.

"(The defendant) started burning a hole in one of the toys," she said.

The girl said she didn't see a lighter but she saw the defendant hold his arm out straight and make a motion with his thumb.

"I saw smoke coming out of the troll toy... and (the defendant) running off," she said.

Under questioning by defence barrister John Jacob, instructed by Morton Lawyers, the girl said she didn't see any flames coming from the toy, she just saw a hole in the plastic case of the box surrounding the toy.

Mr Jacob asked if the girl remembered the other boy saying he'd lit baby clothes on fire and she said, "Don't remember".

The girl told Mr Jacob she did remember saying, "We're going to juvi" as the four were walking towards Amart All Sports. Mr Jacob suggested she'd said this after the other boy said he'd lit baby clothes on fire. She said she didn't remember that being said at all.

"You didn't have anything to do with that fire starting, did you?" Mr Jacob said. When she said no, Mr Jacob asked why then did she think she was going to "juvi". She said it was "because (the defendant) was lighting something up in there".

The trial continues today.

Teen not named

JUDGE Michael Shanahan made a non publication order on the identifying details in relation to the youth on trial over the Greenfields blaze.

The defendant was 13 when he was charged with arson in November 2012.

While he does have a criminal history, the Children's Court of Queensland was told there had been no convictions against him.

However, Judge Shanahan said the order may be revisited once a verdict had been handed down.

The Crown prosecutor said about 16 witnesses may be called during the trial, which could take up to five days.

These included two child witnesses, staff and customers from Toys R Us, witnesses at Autobarn and Clark Rubber and the first response fire officer on the day.