BREAK-IN: Preparation was not enough to keep a would-be burglar out of trouble at Tin Can Bay.
News

Court told of despair behind burglary plan

by Arthur Gorrie
14th Nov 2018 1:01 AM
A COOLOOLA Cove man who prepared the way for a planned hardware store burglary was jailed with immediate parole when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates court this week.

Matthew Kean Lawson, 41, pleaded guilty to entering the Tin Can Bay Mitre 10 store property with criminal intent on October 1.

The court was told the store managers had called police the next day, reporting the removal of screws from a panel of Colorbond sheeting, which had been peeled back to allow entry to the building.

A hole "big enough to climb through" had also been cut in a nearby fence.

Police told the court Lawson had decided "to discontinue his criminal plans," which had been motivated by concern at his debts.

"A lot of people are affected," magistrate Chris Callaghan said, "employees, owners, the people you sell (stolen) goods to who are later found to be in possession of them."

Mr Callaghan expressed sympathy for Lawson's financial desperation.

He said this was why he had ordered immediate parole after sentencing Lawson to eight months jail.

