Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DIVE BOAT: The Dianne was recovered from the water. Photo Ashley Clark / NewsMail
DIVE BOAT: The Dianne was recovered from the water. Photo Ashley Clark / NewsMail Matt Taylor
News

Court to hear evidence into Dianne tragedy today

Sarah Barnham
by
26th Mar 2019 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JOINT inquest into the sinking of two fishing vessels and the loss of eight crewmen will recommence in the Coroners Court in Gladstone today.

Sole survivor of sunken fishing trawler Dianne, Ruben McDornan, is one of several witnesses to give evidence in the case, after the vessel capsized off the coast of the town of 1770 on October 16, 2017.

 

Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor after dive boat Dianne sunk off Seventeen Seventy.
Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor after dive boat Dianne sunk off Seventeen Seventy.

The bodies of Adam Hoffman, 30, and skipper Ben Leahy, 45, were found but fisherman Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34, disappeared.

The court last week heard details of the sinking of fishing vessel Cassandra in April 2016 near Fraser Island.

The bodies of skipper Matt Roberts, 61, and crewman David Chivers, 36, also disappeared. The joint inquest will look into the causes and offer recommendations to avoid similar tragedies.

More Stories

coroners court court dianne dive boat editors picks fishing vessel gladstonecourt inquest
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Lucky escape for boat crew

    premium_icon Lucky escape for boat crew

    News LOOKING out across the picturesque marina, you might notice something a little bit off.

    • 26th Mar 2019 1:30 PM
    Queensland company hints at its intentions for airport lease

    premium_icon Queensland company hints at its intentions for airport lease

    Business Council preparing to relinquish airport to private operator.

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Candidates welcome a new era for the seat of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Candidates welcome a new era for the seat of Coffs Harbour

    News A reduced margin means a new era say these two candidates.

    'Time something is done'

    premium_icon 'Time something is done'

    News Locals frustrated with seaweed build up.