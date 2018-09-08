Court hears: Gumtree stabber has no explanation for attack

Police at the crime scene in Wondunna on April 27.

Police at the crime scene in Wondunna on April 27. Alistair Brightman

"HE HAS no way of explaining his conduct."

That's what a defence lawyer had to say about why a man allegedly stabbed two people in the neck inside their home in Wondunna on April 27.

Adam Curtis Brown, 39, was charged with two counts of attempted murder following the event that shocked the Fraser Coast region.

A bail application was made for Mr Brown in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police allege Mr Brown attacked an 82-year-old woman and her 50-year-old son while he visited the home at Mungara Crt.

The Chronicle previously reported that Mr Brown was allegedly visiting the house to pick-up a 3D printer from an online sale through Gumtree.

He had never met his alleged victims before then.

It's alleged he attempted to slice the woman's throat as she ate breakfast.

The injured pair crawled into the streets while covered in blood in broad daylight, and waved down motorists after being attacked.

Both required immediate surgery in Hervey Bay Hospital.

Mr Brown had allegedly fled the scene in a white ute and was arrested a short time later at Gatakers Bay.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied Mr Brown bail, concluding that there was a likelihood the Lismore man would reoffend.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan indicated that the attempted murder charges would be contested.

Mr Ryan said this was because Mr Brown did not have the intention to kill his alleged victims.

Appearing by a video link from custody, Mr Brown asked for a chance to speak after hearing that bail was denied

He began: "Your honour, in regards to this particular case, it's something that happened when I went to that particular property, which has been brought up in my defence...."

Mr Brown was interrupted by his lawyer, who reminded him he was speaking on record and it could become evidence to be used against him.