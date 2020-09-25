Menu
The man is facing a string of domestic violence charges.
COURT: DV accused on bail when he snuck into Coffs army base

Jasmine Minhas
25th Sep 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
A MAN who allegedly trespassed at an Australian Defence Force facility in Coffs Harbour has been refused bail.

Dean Michael Yates, aged 43, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for the alleged trespass, as well as for a string of domestic violence-related charges.

These charges include common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate and being armed with the intention of committing an indictable offence.

Mr Yates had been arrested after he was allegedly found caught in razor wire atop a security fence at the ADF facility soon after 11pm on Sunday night.

Injured and suffering from exhaustion, Mr Yates was assisted by ADF officers until police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District freed him a short time later.

At the time of this alleged offence Mr Yates was on bail.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where he was treated for lacerations and exhaustion.

Following his release, police charged him with trespass on prohibited Commonwealth land and breach of bail.

At Coffs Harbour Local Court this week Mr Yates was refused bail by Magistrate Ian Rodgers.

He will face the court again on September 29, and will appear via audio visual link.

