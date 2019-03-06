Court bans serial public masturbator from three suburbs

Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.

Ben Moran, 43, from Eatons Hill, fronted the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 27 counts of indecent acts.

Police allege the man was caught masturbating on suburban streets including Truro Street in Windsor over the last four years.

Earlier this year, he received 10 fresh charges for allegedly committing indecent acts in Annerley and Fairfield, in Brisbane's south.

His matter has been adjourned to April 3.