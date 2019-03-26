Couple’s ‘weird’ bed swap confession

Steve O’Rourke revealed his secret bed swapping behaviour and divided the internet in the process.

An Irish couple have sent the internet into a frenzy after revealing a bizarre swap arrangement they adhere to in the bedroom this month.

Steve O'Rourke, a writer from Dublin, took to Twitter at the weekend after a casual conversation he had with some colleagues at work about what side of the bed each of them slept on.

When asked, Steve explained that he and his partner, Amy, didn't have a fixed side of the bed as they regularly swapped, news that seemed to upset his peers greatly.

"We were just chatting in work and apparently it's weird that Amy and I don't sleep on the same side of the bed every night," Steve wrote on Twitter.

Steve O'Rourke is an Irish writer who shared his bizarre sleeping habits with the world. Picture: Twitter

He continued, saying some nights he just likes to switch things up.

"Some nights I like to sleep by the window, some nights the door," he said.

"It's not really that unusual, is it?"

Well, poor old Steve certainly got an answer because the tweet generated thousands of comments from total strangers, many of whom were irate the couple dared to cross the invisible bed boundary.

For those who aren't aware, this is a strict boundary that is established, like a battleline, at the beginning of every relationship and is never tampered with or crossed.

People simply refused to believe Steve's story was real despite his constant assurance he was telling the truth.

A hashtag was created to #prayforsteve, while others said the news had caused them a great deal of anxiety.

"I can't deal. Too much complexity. I might need to leave Twitter," one man wrote.

Undeterred, Steve ploughed on, outlining the couple even has a set of rules when they side swap.

He claimed the couple sometimes could go "days or weeks without swapping".

"And when we do swap, it's rarely discussed, just whoever goes to bed first decides."

But Steve's attempts to normalise the "swapper" lifestyle fell on deaf ears.

One man jumped on Steve, claiming his sleeping arrangements were "extremely f***ing weird, actually".

"But why? Everyone keeps saying it's weird, but nobody has explained why," Steve said.

"You don't have a side of the couch, or a set seat at the table."

But Colin wouldn't back down, saying that having a side of the bed was the natural order of things and shouldn't be meddled with. Ever.

Others became concerned about the disastrous consequences of departing from their designated side of the bed.

But Steve promised "it's never an issue".

One person even produced a diagram, titled "Various Bedroom Configurations and Bed Orientations", which detailed how they had swapped sides with their other half for nearly 40 years.

Unused to all the attention, Steve expressed his astonishment the story had made waves across the world.

"I'm used to being on the other side of the byline," Steve said.

"As the dad of a 5yo who wakes at 6.15am 365 days of the year, however people get their sleep is cool with me."

Many people felt emancipated by Steve's brave story, rejoicing they could finally speak openly about their secret side swapping.

Others said they were open to exploring the uncharted terrain of the opposite side of the bed.

People have even turned Steve's experience into a household expression.

In the end, Steve agreed to disagree with the rest of the world.

"Who knew people had such strong feelings on bedtime," he said.

Sweet dreams, Steve.