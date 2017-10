It is believed a mechanical issue was a factor in a crash on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

A COUPLE'S long weekend has been ruined after their car and caravan crashed on the Pacific Hwy near the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The couple were travelling in a classic Hot Rod towing a caravan when the crash took place on a section of the highway near Combine St just before 8am.

The cause of the crash is not known at this stage, but there a suggestions a possible mechanical issue with the caravan may be a factor.

No one was injured in the incident.