Couple’s gender reveal backfires horribly

Parker and Micah gathered with friends and family for a big reveal. Picture: Fox17

A couple's gender reveal stunt backfired spectacularly after a coloured party popper exploded and hit the dad-to-be right in his crotch.

Parker Stuard and his girlfriend, Micah, from Tennessee, held a party at the weekend with friends and family to reveal the gender of their unborn child.

The couple's baby is due to arrive in November and they were eager to find out the sex before it's arrival, local news outlet Fox 17 Nashville reports.

Micah and Parker hosted a gender reveal party with family and friends. Picture: Facebook/MicahToombs

Standing on a deck with the celebratory party poppers in hand, filled with coloured powder, the couple smiled at each other as partygoers counted down from five.

In what has now become a viral video, viewed more than 8000 times on Facebook alone, Parker twists his party popper, releasing a puff of blue smoke and Micah stands beside him, struggling to pop her own canister.

Suddenly Parker can be seen doubled over in pain, after the bottom piece of the party popper exploded and nailed him below the belt.

Excited onlookers screamed in glee as the news of the couple's baby boy floated through the air.

But pretty soon, they were in fits of laughter, after spotting Parker writhing on the deck in absolute agony.

The bottom piece of the canister exploded into Parker’s crotch. Picture: Fox17

After recovering from his painful ordeal, Parker posted the video to Facebook, captioning the hilarious video with, "I reckon one child will be enough."

Micah also posted the video to her social media account, as well as resulting media coverage which received more than 266,000 views.

"Guess we're never having kids again," Micah joked.

Friends were quick to poke fun at Parker, with one claiming "I laughed way harder than I should have."

"That literally looked like a rocket hit him, OUCH!," another friend wrote.

Another sent their sympathies to Micah's poor boyfriend, asking "Were you still conscious to see the blue smoke through the tears in your eyes?"

The happy couple are expecting a little boy. Picture: Facebook/MicahToombs

It comes just two months after a NSW man was charged by police over his risky gender reveal stunt.

The expectant couple notified their neighbours they planned to perform a very public gender reveal in their quiet cul-de-sac by doing a burnout with their car - a blue Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo.

"In order to reveal the sex of the baby, a car will leave our driveway releasing the correct coloured smoke," a note, delivered to neighbours reportedly said.

The car performed a burnout in the quiet cul-de-sac. Picture: 7 News

The dangerous stunt caused quite the spectacle, filling the street and neighbour's homes with plumes of blue smoke.

Police arrived on scene shortly after and the driver of the car was charged with two aggravated burnout offences, and had his licence suspended for six months.

He is due to face a NSW court this month.

With Fox News

