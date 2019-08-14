Couple’s ‘disturbing’ stunt slammed

The heart-stopping moment a boy leaps from the top bunk after copying his mother jumping into dad’s arms for video.

THIS is the heart-stopping moment a boy leaps from a top bunk after copying his mum, who was jumping into his dad's arms for a video.

Gabriel Bonor, three, flipped onto his head after plunging from the raised bed while his parents were distracted with filming at their home in Russia.

The video shows the boy's mum Sveta Ananas leaping into Andrei Bonor's arms while recording a slow-motion TikTok video.

As she leaps into an aerobic embrace, she wraps her legs around Andrei - but viewers spotted something heart-stopping in the background, The Sun reported.

Gabriel Bonor, 3, plunged from his bunk bed after watching his mum. Picture: Instagram / Sveta Ananas

The youngster flipped onto his head, sparking outrage among viewers. Picture: Instagram / Sveta Ananas

SPARKED DEBATE

Little Gabriel leaps from the top bunk of his bed after copying his mum's movements.

The child flips onto his head, but luckily a mattress is in place in his landing zone.

The video then shows the boy's momentum carrying him forward, with his head eventually grinding into the duvet.

In an instant, the child can be seen in a brief headstand before flipping back down, grinning happily.

Despite there being no injuries from the nerve-racking ordeal, the video has sparked a debate between viewers.

Despite the heart-stopping fall, little Gabriel was grinning at the end of the video. Picture: Instagram / Sveta Ananas

One TikTok user said: "Wow! That poor kid. Parents are too self absorbed that they neglect their child."

"I'm sorry but this is very disturbing!" said another distressed Instagram user. "Yeah he jumped onto mattresses but did you see his neck still nearly break! This is irresponsible parents right there trying to get fame and hits and likes at the risk to the child injuring himself. Disgusting!"

Another wrote: "The child may have had a smile on his face but this doesn't excuse the parents being neglectful. What if your son really injured himself? Shame on both of you."

"Not cool! Not funny."

Russian social media star Sveta hit back at the negative comments, telling her 50,000 followers: "Our parents didn't have smartphones, I remember very well how I flew from closets on to the bed."

"But the worst thing was being on a chair, then another chair, then on the table and then flying and smashing an eyebrow," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission