Couples ‘disgusted’ after wedding venue backflip

The Willows as pictured in a wedding brochure. Supplied.

The Willows as pictured in a wedding brochure. Supplied.

COUPLES have been left heartbroken after a popular Melbourne wedding venue has shut down without warning.

The Willows on St Kilda Rd has gone into liquidation with wedding plans in tatters for dozens of couples due to get married.

Bride-to-be Rhiannen Skelley was to get married at the historic building next weekend but found out on Friday evening her fairytale wedding wouldn't be going ahead at the venue.

"We got a very general email saying the company was in liquidation and they were suspending all immediate events at The Willows," Ms Skelley told 3AW.

The venue had been booked two years in advance and the couple had paid $8000 in full and were putting down a bar tab, she said.

"We had paid for all our guests and the catering and we had started a bar tab with them and all," she said.

"It was really unfortunate because they still took money from us until last week."

Thankfully the wedding will be going ahead at a different venue but the money will be coming from the pair's first home savings account.

"We're still gonna have a fairytale wedding," Ms Skelley said this morning.

But the bride has heard nothing from the venue except the original email and is unsure about what is happening to the deposit.

The cost of a wedding ceremony at The Willows. Supplied.

"If we can get our money back that would be awesome but I'm not feeling very positive about it," she said.

Others couples have been venting their frustration online after the website and social media pages for The Willows were taken down.

"We just paid $3500 for our wedding reception, they promised to refund on Monday, it seemed to be a big lie!!!," Ton Do wrote.

Lyle Rosales said she was due to be married there in two weeks.

"I'm absolutely disgusted, crushed and devastated … Now to find a new venue and plan a wedding all over again with just a handful of days," she said.

The Willows advertised itself as a "unique" wedding venue for discerning couples.

"See how we offer the perfect wedding setting for you," a cached website shows.

The company's website and social media pages have been taken down.

The Willows has been contacted for comment.