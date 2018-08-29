Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Passengers used cable ties to strap down a man who allegedly argued with his partner on a Garuda Indonesia flight to Perth. Picture: 7 News
Passengers used cable ties to strap down a man who allegedly argued with his partner on a Garuda Indonesia flight to Perth. Picture: 7 News
News

‘Sloshed’ couple causes Bali flight diversion

29th Aug 2018 8:11 AM

A MAN and woman have been charged over an alcohol-fuelled tirade on a flight from Bali which, as a result, had to make an unscheduled landing.

A group of passengers reportedly stepped in and used cable ties to strap down the man who began arguing with his partner on the Garuda Indonesia flight to Perth on Monday.

It is alleged the two were drinking when an argument between them erupted.

"They were completely sloshed," passenger John Caputo said. "And they were quite jovial, but he got out of control."

 

Passengers used cable ties to strap down the man. Picture: 7 News
Passengers used cable ties to strap down the man. Picture: 7 News

Passengers stepped in to help crew calm the man.

"They were having to settle him down, constantly telling him to calm down, having to use force to keep him to his chair because he obviously wanted to get out," Mr Caputo told 9 News.

 

Passengers stepped in to help calm the situation. Picture: 9 News
Passengers stepped in to help calm the situation. Picture: 9 News

 

"The hostess, she read him his rights, and then the five gentleman that were holding him down were able to strap him to the chair."

Garuda GA728 flight was due to arrive in Perth at 11pm but the commotion forced it to divert to Port Hedland, two flying hours away.

 

 

Port Hedland police took the pair off the plane. Picture: 9 News
Port Hedland police took the pair off the plane. Picture: 9 News

 

Police met the plane at Port Hedland and escorted the pair off the plane.

The man, 32, and woman, 29, both French nationals who live in Perth, were charged with interference with crew or aircraft and offensive and disorderly behaviour.

They are due to face Perth Magistrates Court next month.

Related Items

argument arrested bali drunk editors picks flights garuda travel

Top Stories

    Plucky parents are on the swoop

    premium_icon Plucky parents are on the swoop

    News Start painting eyes on the back of ice cream containers and attaching cable ties to your helmets - it's magpie swooping season.

    • 29th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    Cuttings should be opposed on the bypass

    premium_icon Cuttings should be opposed on the bypass

    News The RMS won't confirm if they plan to abandon the proposed tunnels.

    Cashless welfare card on The Nationals' agenda

    premium_icon Cashless welfare card on The Nationals' agenda

    Politics Cashless welfare was on the agenda at The Nationals' federal council

    Retailer warns of scam using their brand name

    Retailer warns of scam using their brand name

    News Retailer JB Hi-Fi has warned of a scam using their brand.

    Local Partners