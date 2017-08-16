Couple warn others after odd dog encounter

A COUPLE is warning fellow residents to take extra care when walking their dogs following their abnormal encounter with a group of bull mastiffs.

The couple were taking a leisurely walk at dusk with their 3-legged bull terrier at Sawtell's Murray Beach when the dog disappeared briefly into nearby scrub.

The husband, who wishes to withhold his name for safety reasons, said the pair then heard a male sic one of his bull mastiffs onto their pet.

"There's usually a lot of bush turkeys around this beach, so we think he sicced his dog onto our dog thinking it was a turkey,” he said.

"He and his friends had four large dogs, two of them definitely bull mastiffs, without leads and collars. It appeared they were blooding them or using them to hunt, or just giving them a free feed.”

The wife fortunately swooped up their pet before damage could be done.

The couple have since reported the incident to Coffs Harbour City Council.

"We could see one of the guys was actually trying to hide after the incident,” said the husband.

"Our concern is particularly for the safety of the native animals. There were big piles of feathers around the area showing other animals had been attacked.”