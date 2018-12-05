Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mel's Diner owner, Mel Atwell said the tip jar thieves are known to police.
Mel's Diner owner, Mel Atwell said the tip jar thieves are known to police. Christian Berechree
Crime

Couple swipes tip jar from under staff's noses

Matt Collins
by
4th Dec 2018 5:14 PM

KINGAROY police are hoping to talk to a brazen couple who allegedly left a Kingaroy diner with more than a full stomach last week.

Mel Atwell from Kingaroy eatery, Mel's Diner says a couple came in last Friday morning for a meal and some lollies.

"The women put her hand bag up to block the view of the staff member and that's when the man grabbed the tip jar," she said.

"I had a new girl on the front, she only just started and they did it right under her nose.

"It was just so cunning."

The cafe owner said the tip jar, which she normally banks every Friday, would've had approximately $50 in it.

The robbery was all captured on camera and Ms Atwell said she knew who the couple were.

"They have come in a few times," she said.

The staff members did not realise the tip jar had been taken until later in the day when a regular customer tried to leave a tip.

"They said 'where is your tip jar?' and that's when we realised and looked over the cameras," she said.

Ms Atwell posted a photo of the couple on social media asking if anyone knew them and could they kindly return the money.

"I've never been one to bolt things down or lock things up," she said.

"I give people a lot of trust.

"That tip jar has been there for 10 months and we've never had any issues."

After initially claiming she would wait to hear from the couple before going to the police, Ms Atwell changed her mind once she realised they weren't going to come in.

"I wasn't going to contact the police, I was waiting for these people to bring the money back," she said.

"I have made a report and the police are looking into it."

Kingaroy police advised they have received Ms Atwell's report from Policelink and an officer would be looking into the matter.

Ms Atwell was not confident she would get the money back from the tip jar.

"No, I don't think I'll see that money again but if another business can learn from this then it has been worth it," she said.

kingaroy cafes kingaroy crime mels diner south burnett cafe south burnett crime tip jar
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    High speed train project may cost $100bn

    premium_icon High speed train project may cost $100bn

    News A high speed rail project could cost $100 billion.

    Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    premium_icon Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    Education THERE could be an exodus of enrolments from private schools.

    Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

    premium_icon Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

    Rugby League AWARD-winning hooker seals future at Grafton club.

    Local Partners