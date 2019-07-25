Menu
Couple slammed for 'insulting' wedding invitation

by Anna Duff
25th Jul 2019 5:00 PM

A foul-mouthed couple has been slammed for sending out expletive-ridden wedding invitations.

The note refers to guests as "f*** face", tells them to wear "what the f*** they want" and includes a whole section on "s*** you need to know".

One of the invitations was posted to Facebook group That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming this week, alongside the caption: "I hate these things. So much excessive swearing for no reason, so overdone too."

With swear words in almost every sentence, the wording begins: "Hey f*** face. As you know, we got f***ing engaged and now we've got to plan a motherf***ing wedding."

It continues: "You're so f***ing amazing, you made the cut!

"So... are you f***ing coming?"

An expletive-ridden wedding invitation has shocked members of a Facebook group. Source: Facebook
When it comes to the details, attendees are told to "leave your little s**** behind" because "we want to get f***ed."

The dress code is smart-casual, with the bride and groom-to-be stating that people can "go butt f***ing naked for all we care".

They offer no assistance for anyone looking to find hotels nearby, writing: "Google it you lazy f***".

And in the "dietary requirements" section, they add: "Eat what the f*** you're given you fat f*****."

An expletive-ridden wedding invitation has shocked members of a Facebook group. Source: Facebook
It seems most people agreed with the original poster's opinion, with one member of the group commenting: "My mum would be horrified if she received this. This is not older guest friendly at all.

"I actually think many older people I know would be so insulted they wouldn't go or even RSVP."

Another wrote: "I don't care about the swearing because they're just words but I feel like they're trying to be edgy and that's f***ing annoying."

However, some loved how out-there it was.

Messages included: "Wait I LOVE THIS IDEA!! Thanks for sharing," and: "Hilarious."

This article is published in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

