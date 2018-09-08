Couple seeks global stories full of soul

Six months ago, Sergio and Claudia Lordao quit their full-time jobs to start The Soul Explorers project. Here's their first stories

IMAGINE approaching strangers on the streets. People you've never met. People who look different from you. People who look the same.

People from different cultures, different countries with different opinions and different ways of approaching life.

That's what we've been doing for the past seven months since we left everything behind to start a project called The Soul Explorers.

We have been to two continents, six countries, over 30 cities so far. We have spoken with so many amazing, extraordinarily generous people. They stopped to talk to us. They shared a bit of their lives. They were happy to be photographed and be part of our project. They are the reason why we believe so much in what we are doing.

We do believe there are more kind people in this world than the opposite. We have found so much love on our journey - so much humanity, compassion and empathy, it's heart-warming. What we are doing is totally out of our comfort zone. It's not easy to approach people on the streets.

It takes a dose of courage, a lot of determination and, of course, resilience. Most of them were happy to talk to us, but, of course, some didn't want to, which is perfectly fine. However, we are humans, and it's always hard to deal with rejection. But we feel we are getting stronger and more prepared to do what we are doing as we go. We knew it would be like that. We are learning with the process and there is no better way to learn something.

There is no doubt we are going through one of the most challenging periods of our lives. We've quit our full-time jobs to pursue this dream and we know what we are doing isn't just a creative outlet: we are changing who we are, for good. In a way, I know we will only wholly understand when we look back at this moment three, four years from now.

We are becoming better listeners, better parents, better partners, better humans. There is nothing like getting out of comfort zones to understand that life is really not about having stuff. I know. It's cliché.

But what really matters are the experiences we have, the people we meet, the emotions we feel (even the sad ones). That's what makes life such an extraordinary adventure.

The other day, I spoke with a good friend of mine and she said she was waiting for the right time to do something she's been dreaming about for years.

I told her there is no such a thing. Don't wait until it's the right time. Time will never be right. There will always be something. So, if you have a dream, make a plan and go for it. And make sure you will not wait too much. Sometimes "later" becomes "never".

The subterranean flow of the heart: Sunshine Coast

MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC AGAIN: Steven John, from the Sunshine Coast. Sergio Lordao

"I'm American. I have many names. Legally, my official name now is Steven John. My birth name was Ray. On my 25th birthday, I got a one-way ticket to Germany, after completing a music degree at the University of Iowa. For several years I was a professional musician, playing tuba in different orchestras in Germany. And then I came across this spiritual group called Ananda Marga, which originated in India. I sold everything, went to India and I became a monk. I stopped playing the instruments for 20 years. Ananda Marga is a social-spiritual organisation, so I was in Germany for a while, I was in the Middle East, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, a little bit in Jordan. I did my training in meditation and yoga asanas in India and Nepal, and after my second training, I was posted to Maleny, as a school director of Ananda Marga Primary School. I was there for about 16 years and started playing the tuba again for the kids. Around seven years ago, when I was 64, I was doing some volunteer work at an aged care centre and there was this woman who played the accordion. She was the coordinator and I was working under her: she was my boss. So we started playing together and the combination of tuba and accordion was quite good. We played at some local markets, at weddings, different festivals. And then at one stage, sort of a feeling of the subterranean flow of the heart took over and I decided to leave my monkhood and my work at the school. She is my partner now, and we've been playing together since then."

Lifelong surfer: Sunshine Coast

Barry, Sunshine Coast. Sergio Lordao

"I'm Barry and I've been living on the Sunshine Coast since I was two years old. I'm 74 and back then when I started surfing, there was no one on the water. I love surfing! Do I need church? Do I need religion? No! Surfing is my religion. But I don't surf every day. That's why I still surf. If you surfed every day, you'd probably lose interest. It becomes too mundane. You have to mix surfing up with life; go to work. Don't just sit on the beach and go surfing because you get tired of that - everybody does. A lot of people I know, they used to surf 50 years ago. They are dead and gone. They didn't work. They just sat on the beach. Even nowadays I could surf every day, but I don't. I'm a plumber. I still do a bit of work because I enjoy that. At my age, balance is important. I think I'm very fortunate. I'm going to New Guinea in November to surf. I don't have a special diet. What I do have is common sense. All things in moderation - apart from beers, of course."

'As long as you're happy': Granada, Spain

"As long as you're happy." Sergio Lordao

"Now is the first time in my life I feel like I need more money because I want to travel. For me, money is money. Sometimes I work as a waitress just for the money, but I feel very sad because I work all day at the same place, doing the same work, with the same people. I started to make and sell jewellery because of my boyfriend and I feel relaxed and happier this way. If you are happy living a normal life, working all day, good for you! If you are happy, all is perfect. My mum always says that to me. She doesn't care if I'm a waitress or an artisan, as long as I'm happy because when you are happy, you make everyone around you happy as well."

Trying to get up: Malaga, Spain

Trying to get up: Malaga, Spain Sergio Lordao

"I came to Spain with my girlfriend, we stayed together for 15 years and we have three daughters. But we are separated now. Nowadays, I can't see my daughters, but I'm happy because I know they are well. That's what matters to me. I'm a good father because I was abandoned. I was raised in an orphanage. When I was seven years old, a family took me with them, but they could not adopt me. It was a lot of paperwork. I used to work as a barman, but I can't find a job. My documents were stolen, so it's been five years that I sleep here on the streets. I could go back to Portugal, but why would I do that? To suffer? To cry? I'm tired, you know? I am 37 years old, but I feel like I am 60. If you fall and you want to get up, you need help. But who helps me?"

Sense of adventure: London, UK

Sense of adventure: London, UK. Sergio Lordao

"I'm from Holland. In 2003, when I was 25, I decided to go to South America. I wanted to explore the region by bicycle. I flew to Argentina without knowing much what to do. I didn't have a plan in my mind. I just knew I wanted to do it. So I bought a bike in Buenos Aires and started cycling. I did it for around nine months. I didn't have a mobile with me. I took a one-person tent, a little pan and one tiny stove. I also had a little kit to repair the bike and one big map, where I would check where to go and where I could sleep. If I needed to talk to someone, I'd go to an internet cafe - if and when I came across one - and write an e-mail. In hindsight, it is actually nice that I had this experience, which I would not have if I was able to communicate with everybody all the time. I pretty much cycled almost every day, always by myself. There was a time I was cycling for three days and I didn't come across anyone. Other times, I had to sleep on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere. I had no fear at all. I always thought If I never see anybody on this road, why would somebody come at night to harm me? I always felt the sense of adventure was bigger than the eventual risks I was taking. Nowadays, I realise how lucky I was. If something ever happened to me, people would never know."

'I'm still here': London, UK

SEVEN WAR ZONES: Sid: London, UK. Sergio Lordao

"My name is Sid and I'm 64. I went to the army for 12 years. The rigid discipline didn't bother me at all, I was used to it as my Dad was old-fashioned and very strict. But, to be honest, when you go into a war zone, the discipline goes out the window. You don't need discipline to survive. I've been to seven war zones, been shot three times. But I'm still here: Scottish men are hard to kill. I killed 87 people. You don't feel anything, you just go and blank your mind. You have to think it's a job. If you think about it any other way, you end up in a nuthouse."

