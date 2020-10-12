Couple plummet 12m after frightening Pacific Highway crash

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and ambulance paramedics stabilised a 75yo woman who rolled her car near Pillar Valley this afternoon. Photo: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A HUSBAND and wife have survived an incredible crash scene on the new section of the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Acting Inspector Richard Garrels said the couple were traveling north in a Lexus car, when at 1.30 the male driver fell asleep and drifted into the centre guard wire.

“They have travelled along that for 150m and plummeted off the highway down a 12m embankment, and landed on its roof,” Acting Inspector Garrels said.

“The driver freed himself and alerted passers by who called ambulance and police.”

Acting Inspector Garrels said the man sustained only minor injuries, while the woman required further medical attention.



The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 3pm, and the critical care medical team alongside ambulance paramedics treated the woman on scene.

She was then airlifted to Lismore Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment. Her injuries are reported to be non life-threatening.

It is one of the few incidents to occur on the new section of highway that spans the Clarence Valley, the new section providing currently providing unbroken section of four-lane divided highway from Glenugie to Devils Pulpit.

