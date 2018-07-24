Couple overwhelmed over new donation

THANK YOU: Sue and Eric Garvey were overwhelmed by a generous donation of a transport van from Community Care Options.

IT'S all smiles and joy for the Garvey's after a generous donation has left them with a new level of freedom and independence.

Sue and Eric Garvey have been fundraising since the beginning of the year for a much needed wheelchair accessible vehicle and on Friday, were left speechless after Community Care Options donated an underutilised van to the couple.

Born with cerebral palsy, Sue Garvey is confined to a wheelchair and requires husband Eric, to transfer her in and out of vehicles.

After hearing about Sue and Eric's struggles with their fundraising and the physical toll the lifting was having on Eric, Community Care Options CEO, Deb Ryan thought of the perfect way to help them out.

"They've been doing some fundraising and I think they're battlers,” Deb said.

"We had a resources that's been pretty under utilised so I thought it would be a good thing to do, to give back to the community and offer to give them an accessible motor vehicle.

With just over 50,000kms on van, this brings with it more opportunities for Sue to get out and about and is user friendly for Eric.

"Words can't express how I feel, it's going to make life a whole lot easier,” Sue Garvey said.

"We thank community care options for all their help, without them we wouldn't be able to do what we're going to do.”

Deb Ryan said Community Care Options is about supporting people to get around in their community and be as independent as possible.

"A resource that we're not utilising as effectively as it could be can be used by someone else and that's always a great feeling.”