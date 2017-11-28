Menu
Login
News

Couple needs big lift from community

HELP NEEDED: Eric and Sue Garvey are raising funds for a new van with disabled access.
HELP NEEDED: Eric and Sue Garvey are raising funds for a new van with disabled access. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

MORE than 16,000 people in Coffs Harbour are living with a disability according to the most recent statistics, and Sue and Eric Garvey are no strangers themselves to the struggles involved.

A true testament to their commitment, it's been 22 years since Eric Garvey quit his job to care for wife Sue full-time.

Sue was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that confines her to a wheelchair, and after the 22 years of managing on their own the Coffs Harbour couple is now asking the community for help.

The couple currently owns a station wagon but, like other families in similar positions, they are in desperate need for a van with disability access.

As the Garveys have approached their 60s, Eric says the daily routine of lifting Sue into the car, as well as a heavy battery and wheelchair, has caused injury to both their backs.

"We have joined the NDIS, but it only covers the cost of vehicle modifications, and not the purchase of a vehicle itself,” he said.

"We are hoping people will see our plight, and any donation would be absolutely appreciated.”

The Garveys are both pensioners.

Eric and Sue have now set up a fundraising campaign at mycause.com.au/page/166301/funding-for-disability-access-vehicle.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Coast residents are talking trash

Coffs Coast residents are talking trash

Today talk has turned to "why has the system changed and how do I get rid of my unwanted bulky goods in the future?”

Court told she purchased a luxury car, but didn't pay

MY18 Range Rover Velar Corris Grey R-Dynamic 1st Edition.

Word travelled fast among state's car dealers prompting her arrest

Introducing a dog and baby

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.

Your pet training questions answered.

Rallying the call for Coffs business

Kennards Hire Rally Australia attracted a crowd of 60,000 over the three days of action.

This is why Rally Australia matters to Coffs Harbour.

Local Partners