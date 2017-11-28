Couple needs big lift from community

HELP NEEDED: Eric and Sue Garvey are raising funds for a new van with disabled access.

Trevor Veale

MORE than 16,000 people in Coffs Harbour are living with a disability according to the most recent statistics, and Sue and Eric Garvey are no strangers themselves to the struggles involved.

A true testament to their commitment, it's been 22 years since Eric Garvey quit his job to care for wife Sue full-time.

Sue was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that confines her to a wheelchair, and after the 22 years of managing on their own the Coffs Harbour couple is now asking the community for help.

The couple currently owns a station wagon but, like other families in similar positions, they are in desperate need for a van with disability access.

As the Garveys have approached their 60s, Eric says the daily routine of lifting Sue into the car, as well as a heavy battery and wheelchair, has caused injury to both their backs.

"We have joined the NDIS, but it only covers the cost of vehicle modifications, and not the purchase of a vehicle itself,” he said.

"We are hoping people will see our plight, and any donation would be absolutely appreciated.”

The Garveys are both pensioners.

Eric and Sue have now set up a fundraising campaign at mycause.com.au/page/166301/funding-for-disability-access-vehicle.