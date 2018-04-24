Menu
ANZAC SPIRIT: Moira and Kevin Franklin created the Anzac display at Bellingen library.
Couple keep alive spirit of Anzac

Greg White
by
24th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

POPULAR identities Kevin and Moira Franklin continue to do wonderful work keeping alive the Anzac traditions throughout the Bellinger Valley.

For this year's commemoration the couple mounted a display at Bellingen library.

After donning a period uniform Kevin told stories of the military items from The Great War including two life-size figures, light horse gear, teapots and tin hats, posters, books and even a rifle used in the trenches.

Kevin is a walking encyclopaedia on martial history and a steady stream of visitors asked questions and sought explanation of the significance of items on display.

Both he and Moira regularly attend primary schools, nursing homes and community events on behalf of the RSL and their work is highly praised by Bellingen Shire Council general manager Liz Jeremy.

"Our community is fortunate to have such passionate and knowledgeable people who are willing to give up their time to ensure our young people can learn about history and understand the sacrifices of war," she said.

anzac day 2018 anzac-day-2018 anzac display at bellingen library bellingen shire council kevin and moira franklin liz jeremy the great war
Coffs Coast Advocate

