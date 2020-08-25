Menu
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
Crime

Couple suffer extreme injuries after assault

by Grace Mason
25th Aug 2020 4:15 PM
A MAN in his 60s has been left with a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife with facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.

The couple allegedly went to a nearby house in their White Rock street about 2am on Saturday to request the music be turned down.

Police will allege a teenage boy walked out of the house and proceeded to bash them both.

Along with the fractures, the man also suffered lacerations to his face and arm, while the woman has facial swelling and bruising.

They were both treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to Cairns Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives went to the residence on Monday afternoon where a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

He was charged with two counts of serious assault and is scheduled to appear in the Children's Court.

