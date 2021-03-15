Couple held at knife point, man flees in stolen car

There has been another armed hold up on the Coffs Coast​

Police are appealing for public information after a stolen car was involved in a pursuit following an armed robbery at Sawtell.

About 9am on Sunday a man and woman were inside an apartment on Boronia Street, Sawtell, when an unknown man attended and entered the unit.

The unknown man allegedly produced a knife and stole the keys to a grey 2018 Audi Q5 station wagon, which was parked in the driveway and fled the scene.

It comes just a day after another armed holdup on Saturday evening at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga service station on Solitary Islands Way. Police were told a man threatened a female staff member with a firearm, before jumping the counter and taking a sum of money.

The Advocate does not believe the two are related.

The Audi Q5 station wagon taken from Sawtell was last seen travelling north along Boronia Street.

The woman contacted police and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced inquiries.

A short time later, officers observed the Audi being driven south on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.

Police initiated a pursuit, however terminated it a short time later due to safety concerns.

The driver is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his mid-30s, between 180cm-185cm tall, with an average build and short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with horizontal red, blue and white stripes, and black tracksuit pants.

Anyone who may be able to assist police with their inquiries is urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.