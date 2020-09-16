Menu
An elderly couple are among three people who have died at Mt Augustus - the world’s biggest rock - in WA this week.
News

Couple found dead at hiking spot

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:44 PM

An elderly couple have been found dead after visiting the world's biggest rock in WA - just days after another death at the site.

Police say walkers found a man aged in his 70s on the Mt Augustus summit walk, about 45 minutes from the car park, at 7.30am on Wednesday.

A search began for a woman aged in her 60s, who is believed to be his partner, and her body was found about five hours later.

It comes after a 53-year-old woman died while hiking in the Mt Augustus National Park on Monday.

Police said the two incidents were not related.

"None of the deaths are deemed suspicious," police said in a statement.

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths have commenced and reports will be prepared for the coroner."

Mt Augustus is a very remote part of WA, with daily temperatures at this time of year in the high 30s to 40s.

Police warn people should consider their physical condition and the remoteness of the area when planning their travels.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions has closed access to the park while the bodies are recovered.

