Couple 'beaten' by gang in sickening beach attack

A woman has claimed she was beaten with a branch while her husband was attacked by a large group of youths at Coffs Harbour. Matt Deans

THE community has been left outraged by a couple's claim they were the victims of a sickening attack, which saw them 'beaten' by a group of youths at a Coffs Harbour beach.

Helen Dice said she was attacked from behind with a tree branch during the ordeal at Diggers Beach on Friday night, when a group of youths aged 'from their 20s right down to 8-years-old' approached her and husband Richard.

The two had made a pit-stop at the beach to use the public toilets when they said they were attacked by the group with 'no provocation or reason'.

Mrs Dice said they were initially approached by a male, described as being around 5'2 with an average build, before being set upon by the rest of the group.

"Richard was dragged into the dark and kicked by around eight or more of them while I was fighting for my life against three young men one of which kept hitting me from behind with a limb from a tree about two inches thick," she said.

Mrs Dice said she then managed to escape the attackers and called Triple 0.

"When I was connected I was screaming so much they couldn't understand."

According to Mrs Dice, husband Richard was knocked unconscious during the attack and upon re-gaining conciousness was threatened by a young boy saying he would 'cut his throat'.

The couple has described the youths as ranging from ages eight to twelve, and appeared to be mixed-race.

"This attack was random unwarranted and had no purpose," Mrs Dice said.

"I have to say in 49 years I have never been so scared."

Mrs Dice took to Facebook with her story, asking anyone with information to contact Coffs Harbour police.

At the time of publishing the post has been shared more than 1,300 times and has received hundreds of comments from shocked community members.

"I'm sad to hear about this grew up in the area was very safe could leave the doors open. Hope and pray it gets resolved very soon," wrote Barbara Stevens.

"Terrifying, such a beautiful spot to be ruined by such violence," said Sandra Conley.