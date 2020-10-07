Menu
Crime

Couple arrested in heavily-armed raid face court

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Oct 2020 2:56 PM
The Arana Hills couple facing weapons charges after heavily-armed police raided their Plucks Rd home are planning to make submissions to police about the charges.

Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.

Paul David Brooker is facing charges including weapons possession, burglary and possessing drugs. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Their case was mentioned in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Neither Mr Brooker nor Ms Laurenson personally appeared in court, with their lawyer Andrew Owens appearing on their behalf.

Police conducting a search at 44 Plucks Road, Arana Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Mr Owens said he had gathered statutory declarations and would be making submissions to police regarding the charges this week.

Their matters will be mentioned again in court on October 23.

