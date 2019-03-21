Menu
A Northern Rivers couple almost lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a conveyancing scam.
Crime

Couple almost loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in scam

21st Mar 2019 12:15 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM

A LOCAL couple will be praising their conveyancer after scammers almost stole the entire proceeds of their house sale.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the couple had sold their house and were expecting their conveyancer to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars to their bank account.

"The conveyancer has called the wife to confirm that the money was being paid into the correct account," Snr Const Henderson said.

"The conveyancer was relying on the banking details that came from an email that the husband recently sent.

"It was very lucky that the conveyancer called to confirm the banking details -- the husband's email had been hacked and the hacker had forwarded the conveyancer their own banking account details.

"If the conveyancer had not been smart enough to call and confirm the banking details sent by the husband, the couple may have lost all of the money from the sale of their house.

"When dealing with money -- large amounts or small -- it's wise to double check with the other party by phone or in person that the banking details provided are correct."

