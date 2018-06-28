Country's best football talent headed to Coffs

The FFA's Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls is returning to C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Trevor Veale

AUSTRALIA'S finest young football players are set to converge on Coffs Harbour in July to contest for the title in the Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls.

Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) has secured the rights to host this prestigious event for a further two years, bringing teams from all over the country to play, shining a sporting spotlight on Coffs Harbour, from Monday, July 16 to Friday, July 20.

The events attracts more than 330 players and 21 teams from around Australia representing their respective states.