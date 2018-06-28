Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The FFA's Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls is returning to C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
The FFA's Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls is returning to C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Trevor Veale
Sport

Country's best football talent headed to Coffs

28th Jun 2018 12:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S finest young football players are set to converge on Coffs Harbour in July to contest for the title in the Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls.

Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) has secured the rights to host this prestigious event for a further two years, bringing teams from all over the country to play, shining a sporting spotlight on Coffs Harbour, from Monday, July 16 to Friday, July 20.

The events attracts more than 330 players and 21 teams from around Australia representing their respective states.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Sails to fly on Coffs Harbour yacht race

    Sails to fly on Coffs Harbour yacht race

    Sport Long-term commitment given to a Coffs Harbour Christmas yacht race.

    • 28th Jun 2018 1:30 PM
    Protesters turn heads with bold statement on Pacific Hwy

    Protesters turn heads with bold statement on Pacific Hwy

    News Adani protesters drop banner over Coffs rail bridge.

    • 28th Jun 2018 1:30 PM
    Pavey stays in Oxley as preselection looms in Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Pavey stays in Oxley as preselection looms in Coffs Harbour

    News Melinda Pavey preselected to recontest her seat of Oxley.

    Local Partners