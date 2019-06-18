Country music stars take on Coffs

SHINE BRIGHT: Blake O'Connor won Australia's biggest country talent search Toyota Star Maker in January and will be a supporting act at Amber Lawrence's Coffs Harbour show.

AMBER Lawrence is an award-winning Australian singer-songwriter who captures the nation's attention - and heart - with her songs about Australia and life experiences.

The four-time Golden Guitar winner released her long-awaited single Outrageous in February, and will take the stage at Sawtell RSL as part of her Your Town Album Tour this weekend.

Accompanying her will be two stellar performers: Blake O'Connor and Mike Carr.

In January, Blake became the 40th winner of Toyota Star Maker, Australia's most prestigious country music competition.

Not only has he played at Australia's top festivals but Blake also ranked fourth on the ARIA Country Chart awards for his self-titled debut EP last year.

Mike Carr, a two-time Golden Guitar winner, has written and co-written some of the most popular Australian country songs of the past 10 years.

These include Adam Brand's The Anzac and Adam Harvey's I'd Rather be a Highwayman.

As an artist, Mike's self-titled debut album was released in 2003 and since then has released four successful solo albums. He's also known for being a part of successful acts Adam Brand & The Outlaws, and Cornell & Carr.

Where: See Amber Lawrence and supporting acts Blake O'Connor and Mike Carr at Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday from 7.30pm.

Buy tickets now at sawtellrsl.com.au