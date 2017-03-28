Country girls hit the town

DON'T miss one of the country's top rated country group singer-songwriter sisters as they bring their tour to town.

The McClymonts have previously toured extensively throughout Australia and the US and will be stopping by C.ex Coffs to perform their Endless tour.

Endless is the fifth studio album for sisters Brook, Sam and Mollie and they kicked off their tour at Tamworth in late January.

This new album follows their highly successful album released in 2014, Here's To You and I with three hit singles earning the trio two golden guitar awards for group or duo of the year and top selling album of the year in 2015.

Throughout their 10-year career, they have released four studio albums which have achieved 2 x gold sales accreditations, 10 x golden guitar awards, 2 x ARIA awards, an APRA award and a CMA (Country Music Association US) award for global artist of the year.

With 20 hit singles, the girls are ambassadors for Toyota Australia and charity organisations the McGrath Foundation and Legacy Australia.

If you're looking for a fun, lively and country music filled night out, get in early for your tickets and don't miss the sisters perform in your home town.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs on Friday, April 28.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children.

Doors open at 7.30pm.