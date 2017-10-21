Country Championships offers a judo challenge

GOLD POWER: Obi Laidlaw from Coffs Harbour PCYC Judo Club (in white) lifts his opponent in a risky throw on his way to a gold medal during last year's Country Championships.

GOLD POWER: Obi Laidlaw from Coffs Harbour PCYC Judo Club (in white) lifts his opponent in a risky throw on his way to a gold medal during last year's Country Championships. Alistair McMillan

AFTER winning almost a third of the individual medals when hosting last year's Judo NSW Country Championships, the locals are hoping to repeat their success this weekend.

"If anything we are stronger than last year," tournament director Clive Simmonds said.

"Coffs Coast had a small team qualify for the nationals this year for the first time, so on paper we can do better.

"Two from the Coffs Harbour PCYC Judo Club; James and Patrick Buist were away just last weekend at a Woy Woy judo competition and James came home with a bronze.”

At last year's Country Championships, Coffs Coast judo clubs stepped up to the podium to take 13 silver and six bronze individual medals, as well as three silver and two bronze in the four teams events.

"Our biggest medal hopes are probably Obi Laidlaw, who took gold in the cadets last year and can pull off some great throws, but has worked hardest on his groundwork in the last few years plus siblings Ray and Hope Christie."

"Ju Jitsu players from C4 Martial Arts contributed to our success last year," he said. "Zoie Shreiweis won the open women's matches. C4 sensei Chris Helback took bronze in the Masters under 100 kg and a silver in the senior men's team event."

"The ju jitsu will be an even bigger part of this year's event, as a no-gi (no jacket) ju jitsu competition is planned by C4 Martial Arts for Saturday morning, ahead of teams events in the afternoon."

In a fun twist on tradition, teams will be formed on the mat on the day, by matching available players by weight, age and belt grade, to give as many judoka as possible an opportunity to compete, regardless of the size of their home club.

NSW Country Championships start with teams events from 2pm this afternoon at Coffs Harbour's SportzCentral, continuing with individual events on Sunday.