The North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans played a Country Championship match at Coffs Harbour's Geoff King Motors Oval in the Andrew Johns Under 16s Cup on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Titans held on to win 20-18.
The North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans played a Country Championship match at Coffs Harbour's Geoff King Motors Oval in the Andrew Johns Under 16s Cup on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Titans held on to win 20-18.
PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

Matt Deans
by
14th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
THERE have been two close finishes in the North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans Country Championship matches played in Coffs Harbour. 

In the Under 16s Andrew Johns Cup match the Titans held on for a 20-18 win over the Bulldogs at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday. 

It finished four tries a piece, with the boot of Michael Roberts proving the difference after a hard fought, end to end match.

The Northern Rivers Titans downed the North Coast Bulldogs in the Country Championships Under 16s match played at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.
The Northern Rivers Titans downed the North Coast Bulldogs in the Country Championships Under 16s match played at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.

In the Under 18s Laurie Daley Cup, nothing could split the sides with the Titans and Bulldogs settling for a 26-all draw.

The Titans led 20-12 at half-time before the Bulldogs struck back with three quick tries in the second.

A late try to Keegan Pace gave the Titans hope before a Thomas Weaver penalty goal locked up the scores. 

The Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs settled on a draw in the Country Championships Under 18s match played at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.
The Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs settled on a draw in the Country Championships Under 18s match played at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.
The Northern Rivers Titans and the North Coast Bulldogs had a 26-all draw in today's Laurie Daley Cup Under 18s Country Championships match played at Coffs Harbour's Geoff King Motors Oval.
The Northern Rivers Titans and the North Coast Bulldogs had a 26-all draw in today's Laurie Daley Cup Under 18s Country Championships match played at Coffs Harbour's Geoff King Motors Oval.
