Country Champ back at home

HAVING conquered some of the best horses in Country New South Wales, 'Charlie' is coming home.

Free Standing was the toast of the Coffs Harbour racing community after winning the Country Championships final at Royal Randwick on April 1.

Now the Equiano gelding is preparing for a run on his home track in tomorrow's Daniel Baker Memorial Sprint.

Secon-up from a spell, trainer Cathleen Rode said Free Standing has recovered well since finishing ninth in the Ramornie Handicap at Grafton three weeks ago.

"It was a good run in the Ramornie but he got knocked down at the 200 and that took the wind out of him," Rode said.

The top weight in the big sprint race, Rode said her five year-old has settled back into his work nicely after the big win in Sydney.

"He a very low maintenance horse, doesn't need much, just work and something to eat," the trainer said of 'Charlie'.

"He goes to the track and he's no problem. It would be a pleasure to have a stable of them. A very unassuming horse."

Rode herself is fresh from a spell having taken a well earned month off after the Country Championships win.

"It was no horses for month. Just normal living and I got to sleep in. she said.