Counting down the sleeps

20th Jun 2017 12:24 PM
Joseph Mayers

IN JUST over a fortnight, world class acts including NZ dub legends Salmonella Dub; US Dylan-esque singer/songwriter Joe Pug; Gomez's guitar shredding Ben Ottewell and Australia's much loved Mama Kin & Spender (to name a mere few) will grace the stages of Bellingen for the third annual Bello Winter Music.

Not only will Bello Winter Music bring back the continual stream of mesmerising, toe tapping, tear jerking and belly-laughing live music, comedy and street performance over four days, this year there will be an additional New Orleans

style street parade on festival Sunday as well as a free outdoor show with special festival guests

on the Church Street platform on Saturday morning, both events proudly supported by Kombu Wholefoods.

As always the festival marketplace will be bringing good vibes and a selection of local food and artisan talent to the weekend while the 2bbbFM crew will be broadcasting live from the Bellingen Greengrocers.

Meanwhile the Bellingen LeaF Program comprises of another solid schedule

of interesting and educational eco, cultural and wellbeing workshops for all to attend.

Tickets are selling fast for opening night and festival Saturday so don't delay. There are still some camping spots available through the festival website and don't forget the beautiful bell tent glamping option with The Stylish Camping Company with luxury airbeds and lots of blankets included.

Jump onto www.bellowintermusic.com for more info on the line-up, workshops and venues.

Bello Winter Music: held in the township of Bellingen, Thursday July 6 to Sunday July 9

Tickets on sale. www.bellowinter music.com

Inq: 6684 6195

