Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Mary's Church in North Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps
St Mary's Church in North Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Terror cops swoop in Melbourne

by Frank Chung
26th Apr 2019 3:19 PM

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a person outside a North Melbourne church.

The man was arrested outside St Mary's Anglican Church on Queensberry Street at about 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

The Joint Counter Terrorism Team confirmed an operation was underway but that there was no immediate threat to the public.

"There is no current or impending threat to the community," a Victoria Police spokesman said. "It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Footage from Nine News showed a man dressed completely in white and wearing what appeared to be white headwear being led away by officers.

It comes after the sister of one of the suicide bombers behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people alleged her brother had been radicalised while studying in Australia.

More to come.

Video of the man being led away police. Picture: Carrie Greenbank/Twitter
Video of the man being led away police. Picture: Carrie Greenbank/Twitter
church counter-terror police editors picks terrorism

Top Stories

    The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

    The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

    News There's been a great development to the story we ran earlier this week with tradies rallying to answer the CWA ladies' call for help.

    Push for a Coffs search and rescue helicopter service

    premium_icon Push for a Coffs search and rescue helicopter service

    News New service would need government and community support

    A bright tribute to suicide victim

    A bright tribute to suicide victim

    News A bright tribute to suicide victim.

    Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    premium_icon Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    News Independent all the way is how Rob Oakeshott has framed his campaign