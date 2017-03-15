Counter-terrorism exercise to take place in Coffs

More than 100 police and emergency workers will be involved in the exercise.

NSW Police are advising the Coffs Harbour community not to be concerned tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) as police and emergency services will be undertaking a counter-terrorism exercise.

Exercise Northern Exposure is a multi-agency field deployment counter-terrorism exercise designed to test the agency response arrangements to a mass casualty terrorist incident in a regional setting.

The exercise, which is being led by NSW Ambulance, will include more than 100 personnel and resources from the NSW Police Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW State Emergency Service and NSW Health.

If the weather worsens then a decision to move the exercise will be made this afternoon (Wednesday March 15).