Countdown to start of 'Coffs race' is on

TOP SPEED: The Cookson 50 About Time is the early favourite to cliam line honours in the inaugural

TOP SPEED: The Cookson 50 About Time is the early favourite to cliam line honours in the inaugural

IT won't be a large fleet that will race toward Coffs Harbour after Christmas but it will be a strong one.

Almost 20 entries were received for the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race and there's only 11 days to go until they all fly past the starter's cannon at Barrenjoey Headland.

Having looked through the list of entries, race director Rob Brown believes he knows who the line honours winner will be.

Brown added that on the surface it looks like a small fleet will be racing but he's certain once word gets around about this race it will grow quickly in the future.

"Considering the race wasn't announced until late July I'm happy with that number of entries,” Brown said.

To help make it grow, Brown said the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club will be doing what it's always done, providing the welcoming hospitality that is second to none.

"We've been working hard on making that the fleet gets a warm welcome on arrival at Coffs Harbour as well as the post-race activities,” he said.

"We want everyone to enjoy themseleves not only during the race but the post-race activities as well.”

He thinks the name About Time will etch her name onto the trophy.

Skipperd by Julian Farren-Price of jewellery and watch fame, the Cookson 12 from the CYCA is Brown's early pick.

"She's probably going to be the fastest boat out there and claim line honours,” he said.

While speed may be its biggest asset, the crew of About Time also have the advantage of experience having previously entered the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour race on several occasions including the handicap win in 2009.

Brown said while there's always interest in who crosses the finish line first, he said the fun comes from the races within the race. On-water rivals who've met in several previous races and had close contests.

One of those contests will be Anger Management up against Shakti.

Anger Management is a Coby 43, a one-off design by John Coby raced by father and son team of Phil and Richard Arnall who'll be looking for a great tactical race and will be pretty chuffed to get a win over Shakti, a Rogers 46, from Lake Macquarie Yacht Club.

Richard said when he and his father began sailing together they use to argue hence the name Anger Management.

Six years later the duo are working like a well-oiled machine. Phil aged 72, is skipper and Richard aged 45, acts as sail master and navigator.

They are members of the Newcastle Yacht Club where Phil was a past commodore. Together they have raced in most ocean events on the east coast including the last "Coffs race”.

"This is the time of the year when the north-east headwinds are predominant so the race becomes a navigational challenge,” Richard said.