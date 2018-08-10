Countdown to rally drops under 100 days

MAKING SPLASH: A bigger jump will thrill spectators on the season-closing Wedding Bells Power Stage.

Bruce Thomas

A NEW high-flying jump, water splash and a chance to see the winners crowned all at a single location promise a thrilling climax to the Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November.

A 7.16km blast through Wedding Bells Power Stage on November 18 will be the last competitive speed test of the event and the season.

Rally Australia chairman Ben Rainsford said interest in the 2018 world title is building as fans watch the battle between defending champion Sebastien Ogier and challenger Thierry Neuville.

"Seb for M-Sport Ford and Thierry for Hyundai have each won three rallies this year,” he said.

"Thierry is ahead on points but Ogier is a five-time champion and a renowned fighter in tough situations.

"Whatever happens these final 100 days will build into a fantastic climax for Rally Australia.”

For the first time the podium ceremony has been moved from the centre of Coffs Harbour to the NSW Forest Rally Village in Wedding Bells State Forest.

The stage direction has been reversed to refresh the driving challenge and spectators will see the world's fastest rally cars fly over a jump, before a water splash and the flying finish.

Throughout the day spectators will be able to follow the action not only passing in front of them at Wedding Bells but also from the preceding stages via a video super-screen showing WRC TV's All Live stream.

Food, drink and souvenir stands, on-site expert commentary and other attractions will complete an entertainment-packed day for all the family.

Tickets to Kennards Hire Rally Australia are available through www.rallyaustralia.com.au

The Ultimate Get Me Everywhere pass costs $99 for adults and allows entry to all daytime spectator areas and the Destination NSW Super Special Stage on Friday and Saturday evenings.